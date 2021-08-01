Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.36%. Rogers updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS.

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $13.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.60. 180,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,518. Rogers has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $207.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.68. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

