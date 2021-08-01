Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) shares rose 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 46,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,075,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

RMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

The stock has a market cap of $924.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 18.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

