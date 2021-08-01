Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$3.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.000-$15.200 EPS.

NYSE ROP traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $491.34. 407,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,246. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.91. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $480.46.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.