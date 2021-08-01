Rosenblatt Securities Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $2,000.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $1,499.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a PE ratio of 332.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,411.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,562,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.