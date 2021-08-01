Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €52.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.77 ($70.32).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €62.06 ($73.01) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.90. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

