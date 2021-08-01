Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €300.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €259.88 ($305.74).

VOW3 opened at €205.50 ($241.76) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €218.61. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

