Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

SKLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, decreased their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.45.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of -0.05. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 150.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 45.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Skillz by 212.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.