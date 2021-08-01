Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $43.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s previous close.

INVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.23.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.4% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 327,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $914,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.