Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ARES. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

