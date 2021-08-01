Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 222.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,283.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 48,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000.

AIA stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.01 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.77.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

