Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,126,227 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

NYSE:VNO opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.86. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

