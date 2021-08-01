Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,629 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $21.57.

