Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.43 ($13.45).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €10.03 ($11.80) on Friday. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €10.81 ($12.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.