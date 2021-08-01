Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Neste Oyj to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.02. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.