Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,419.80 ($18.55) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -0.43%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.