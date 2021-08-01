RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $82.26 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41,158.79 or 0.99246593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $82.26 million and $47,082.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

