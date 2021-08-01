Rupiah Token Reaches Market Cap of $5.63 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $491,135.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.19 or 0.00780576 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars.

