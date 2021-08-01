Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS RYKKY opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.48. Ryohin Keikaku has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

