S4FE Achieves Market Cap of $4.73 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One S4FE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, S4FE has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. S4FE has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $4,436.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00056706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.07 or 0.00803771 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00040072 BTC.

S4FE

S4FE (CRYPTO:S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

