Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 264 at Barclays

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 257 ($3.36) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

SBRE stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 258.72. The company has a market cap of £581.25 million and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

In other news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,675.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

