Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 45.1% in July

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Safran stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $32.77. 59,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,288. Safran has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.1301 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Safran’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

SAFRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

