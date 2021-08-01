Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.99. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAGE. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

In related news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.