Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Up 75.8% in July

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 171,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 279,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 121,810 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.90. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.