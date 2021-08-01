SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 178.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after purchasing an additional 656,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 140.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,081,000 after purchasing an additional 367,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,603. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

