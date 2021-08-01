Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of SAR opened at $27.06 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

