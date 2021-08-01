Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

SARTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF remained flat at $$575.00 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $313.50 and a twelve month high of $585.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $502.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.