Savix (SVX) Price Reaches $4.93 on Top Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $4.93 or 0.00012365 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Savix has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $330,521.91 and approximately $1.81 million worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00054915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00087392 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 114,641 coins and its circulating supply is 67,022 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

