Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Schindler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $326.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.88. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $249.25 and a fifty-two week high of $326.70.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

