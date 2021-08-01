Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €145.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €143.00 ($168.24).

SU stock opened at €141.30 ($166.24) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €133.75.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

