Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Schneider National updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$1.950 EPS.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

