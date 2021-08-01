Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in bluebird bio by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in bluebird bio by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in bluebird bio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $25.41 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLUE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

