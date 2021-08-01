Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

MWA stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

