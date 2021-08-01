Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,580,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 197,329 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 5,893.4% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,763,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 164,413 shares during the period. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 253.8% during the first quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 803,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 576,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MNSO stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

