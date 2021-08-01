Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $4,940,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $4,755,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $741,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

