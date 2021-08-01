Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 6,007 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 70.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

