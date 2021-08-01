Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 5,764 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $37,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,630,000 after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 608,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,527,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,513,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 590,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,656,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

