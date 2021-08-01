Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.70% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $30,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 625,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 595,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 518,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.