Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,776 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.39% of AptarGroup worth $36,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $115,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 193.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

ATR stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

