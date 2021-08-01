Schroder Investment Management Group Has $35.27 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,262 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $35,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $2,065,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $94.32 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.