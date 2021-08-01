Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $32.48 Million in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,333,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 154.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 126,175 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sirius XM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sirius XM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after purchasing an additional 687,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sirius XM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

