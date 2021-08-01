Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,765,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,663,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,961,000 after buying an additional 128,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.83. 306,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.59 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

