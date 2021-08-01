Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SCHH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. 420,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,898. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.54.

