Scotiabank Trims Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Target Price to C$17.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.80.

OTCMKTS RLLMF opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50. Real Matters has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $24.51.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

