SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

SEAS stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.45. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

