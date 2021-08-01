SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.00

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 6100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEGXF. Cheuvreux began coverage on SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Peel Hunt lowered SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

