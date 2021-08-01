Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

SIGI traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 197,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $82.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.78.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

