Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.60.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
SIGI traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 197,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $82.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.78.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
