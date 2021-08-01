Semler Scientific (SMLR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, analysts expect Semler Scientific to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

SMLR opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $796.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.19. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMLR. B. Riley raised their target price on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Friday.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.