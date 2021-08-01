Sentinel Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Sentinel has a total market cap of $64.70 million and approximately $116,361.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,367,794,803 coins and its circulating supply is 3,669,840,756 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

