Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 11,679 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,484. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

