Shalom Meckenzie Sells 638,325 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,967,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,408,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,042,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shalom Meckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $521,000. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.